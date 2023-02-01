Energy shares edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 143.42 points or 1.8% at 7836.92 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 10%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 4.31%),Oil India Ltd (down 3.14%),Deep Industries Ltd (down 2.43%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 2.08%), Coal India Ltd (down 2%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.53%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.37%), and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 1.31%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 4.15%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.63%), and Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (up 1.28%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 418.54 or 0.7% at 59968.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.15 points or 0.39% at 17730.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 76.1 points or 0.27% at 28281.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.68 points or 0.18% at 8833.38.

On BSE,1892 shares were trading in green, 1562 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

