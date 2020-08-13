INEOS Styrolution India reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 73.95% to Rs 115.52 croreNet loss of INEOS Styrolution India reported to Rs 20.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 73.95% to Rs 115.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 443.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales115.52443.48 -74 OPM %-17.725.35 -PBDT-21.9221.49 PL PBT-30.7114.33 PL NP-20.039.29 PL
