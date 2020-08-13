JUST IN
Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 295.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.73% to Rs 15.66 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn rose 295.04% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.73% to Rs 15.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.6611.71 34 OPM %42.0814.69 -PBDT7.222.28 217 PBT6.881.97 249 NP5.571.41 295

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 13:22 IST

