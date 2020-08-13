Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 295.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.73% to Rs 15.66 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn rose 295.04% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.73% to Rs 15.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.15.6611.7142.0814.697.222.286.881.975.571.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)