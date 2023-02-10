TPL Plastech standalone net profit rises 37.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 68.83 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech rose 37.70% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 68.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.68.8358.5211.0312.067.536.016.144.895.043.66

