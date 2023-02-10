TPL Plastech standalone net profit rises 37.70% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 68.83 croreNet profit of TPL Plastech rose 37.70% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 68.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales68.8358.52 18 OPM %11.0312.06 -PBDT7.536.01 25 PBT6.144.89 26 NP5.043.66 38
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
