JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 71.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

TPL Plastech standalone net profit rises 37.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 68.83 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech rose 37.70% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 68.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales68.8358.52 18 OPM %11.0312.06 -PBDT7.536.01 25 PBT6.144.89 26 NP5.043.66 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU