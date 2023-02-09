Tracxn Technologies standalone net profit rises 480.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 20.25 crore

Net profit of Tracxn Technologies rose 480.37% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 20.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

