Tracxn Technologies standalone net profit rises 480.37% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IndusInd Bank, Persistent Systems, Tracxn Technologies, BEL in focus
Tracxn Technologies IPO ends with decent subscription
Tracxn Technologies jumps on debut
Tracxn Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.54 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Tracxn Technologies IPO subscribed 23%
-
Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 20.25 croreNet profit of Tracxn Technologies rose 480.37% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 20.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.2516.43 23 OPM %3.904.63 -PBDT1.491.14 31 PBT1.431.12 28 NP6.211.07 480
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU