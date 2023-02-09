JUST IN
Business Standard

Tracxn Technologies standalone net profit rises 480.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 20.25 crore

Net profit of Tracxn Technologies rose 480.37% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 20.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.2516.43 23 OPM %3.904.63 -PBDT1.491.14 31 PBT1.431.12 28 NP6.211.07 480

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:33 IST

