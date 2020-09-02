JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 130.40% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit declines 68.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.27% to Rs 309.14 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network declined 68.77% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.27% to Rs 309.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 352.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales309.14352.36 -12 OPM %58.3262.53 -PBDT21.0268.28 -69 PBT17.1564.32 -73 NP12.7640.86 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 17:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU