Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit declines 68.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.27% to Rs 309.14 croreNet profit of Satin Creditcare Network declined 68.77% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.27% to Rs 309.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 352.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales309.14352.36 -12 OPM %58.3262.53 -PBDT21.0268.28 -69 PBT17.1564.32 -73 NP12.7640.86 -69
