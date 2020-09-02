Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit declines 68.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.27% to Rs 309.14 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network declined 68.77% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.27% to Rs 309.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 352.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.309.14352.3658.3262.5321.0268.2817.1564.3212.7640.86

