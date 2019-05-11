Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries standalone net profit rises 668.13% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Orient Paper & Industries standalone net profit rises 105.45% in the March 2019 quarter
Britannia Industries Q4 net up 11.28% at Rs 294.27 cr
ABB India net profit up 13 pc, revenue jumps to Rs 1,828 crore
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 12.35% in the December 2018 quarter
Kirloskar Industries standalone net profit declines 28.51% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 415.21% to Rs 34.21 croreNet profit of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries rose 668.13% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 415.21% to Rs 34.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.76% to Rs 5.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.46% to Rs 110.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 156.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales34.216.64 415 110.61156.80 -29 OPM %7.54-146.23 --0.964.62 - PBDT5.18-2.99 LP 6.1217.00 -64 PBT5.30-3.37 LP 3.7014.82 -75 NP6.990.91 668 5.1610.48 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU