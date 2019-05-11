Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries standalone net profit rises 668.13% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 415.21% to Rs 34.21 crore

Net profit of rose 668.13% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 415.21% to Rs 34.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.76% to Rs 5.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.46% to Rs 110.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 156.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

