Polychem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries standalone net profit rises 668.13% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 415.21% to Rs 34.21 crore

Net profit of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries rose 668.13% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 415.21% to Rs 34.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.76% to Rs 5.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.46% to Rs 110.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 156.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales34.216.64 415 110.61156.80 -29 OPM %7.54-146.23 --0.964.62 - PBDT5.18-2.99 LP 6.1217.00 -64 PBT5.30-3.37 LP 3.7014.82 -75 NP6.990.91 668 5.1610.48 -51

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 16:39 IST

