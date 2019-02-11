JUST IN
Bhagyanagar Properties standalone net profit rises 955.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 38.10% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar Properties rose 955.00% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 38.10% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.290.21 38 OPM %-6.9023.81 -PBDT2.640.25 956 PBT2.640.25 956 NP2.110.20 955

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:11 IST

