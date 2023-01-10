Trident bath linen production declines 19% YoY in December

Trident announced its production update for December 2022 during market hours today.

In the home textile division, production of bath linen declined 18.77% to 4,292 metric tonnes (MT) in December 2022 as compared to 5,284 MT posted in December 2021. Production of bed linen dropped 20.56% to 2.86 million metres (MM) in December 2022 from 3.6 MM recorded in December 2021. Production of yarn tumbled 30.9% to 7,486 MT in December 2022 as compared to 10,833 MT reported in the same period last year.

In paper & chemicals division, production of paper fell 9.96% to 11,740 MT in December 2022 compared with 13,039 MT posted in December 2021. Production of chemicals rose 0.9% to 9,723 MT in December 2022 as against 9,636 MT recorded in the same period a year ago.

Headquartered in Punjab, Trident is vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in home textile space in India. The company operates in two major business segments: textiles and paper with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

The company's standalone net profit slumped 82.7% to Rs 39.66 crore on 14.6% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 1,419.17 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Trident rose 0.30% to end at Rs 33.75 on the BSE.

