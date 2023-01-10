Adani Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup and UCO Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 January 2023.

Adani Enterprises Ltd tumbled 6.35% to Rs 3609.6 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 90776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54669 shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra lost 4.99% to Rs 29.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd crashed 4.85% to Rs 55.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup fell 4.75% to Rs 417.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3544 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3774 shares in the past one month.

UCO Bank plummeted 4.68% to Rs 29.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 107.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

