Strides receives USFDA approval for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets

Strides Pharma Science announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets, 200 mg/300 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Truvada Tablets, 200 mg/300 mg, of Gilead Sciences.

According to IQVIA MAT November 2020 data, the US market for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets, 200 mg/300 mg is approximately US$ 2.4 Bn. The product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US market.

The company has 127 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 95 ANDAs have been approved and 32 are pending approval.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)