Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 56.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 30.34% to Rs 4697.50 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 56.22% to Rs 843.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 539.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 30.34% to Rs 4697.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3603.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income4697.503603.98 30 OPM %67.1460.30 -PBDT1134.18724.81 56 PBT1134.18724.81 56 NP843.25539.77 56

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 12:59 IST

