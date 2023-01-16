Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 56.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 30.34% to Rs 4697.50 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 56.22% to Rs 843.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 539.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 30.34% to Rs 4697.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3603.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4697.503603.9867.1460.301134.18724.811134.18724.81843.25539.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)