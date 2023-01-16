Indian Acrylics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 52.67% in the June 2022 quarter
Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 181.63% in the September 2022 quarter
Indian Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Garg Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 7.46% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 26.45% to Rs 192.36 croreNet profit of Indian Acrylics reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.45% to Rs 192.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 152.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales192.36152.12 26 OPM %8.121.85 -PBDT6.98-5.03 LP PBT1.05-11.76 LP NP1.05-11.76 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU