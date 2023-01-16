JUST IN
Basic materials shares edge lower
Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 150.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 25.85% to Rs 4130.56 crore

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 150.93% to Rs 776.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 309.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 25.85% to Rs 4130.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3282.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income4130.563282.13 26 OPM %60.7344.79 -PBDT998.74326.63 206 PBT998.74326.63 206 NP776.81309.57 151

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 14:07 IST

