Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 150.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 25.85% to Rs 4130.56 crore

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 150.93% to Rs 776.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 309.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 25.85% to Rs 4130.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3282.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4130.563282.1360.7344.79998.74326.63998.74326.63776.81309.57

