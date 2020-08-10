Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 145.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 32.25% to Rs 1223.81 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 145.89% to Rs 83.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.25% to Rs 1223.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 925.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

