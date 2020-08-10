JUST IN
Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 145.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 32.25% to Rs 1223.81 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 145.89% to Rs 83.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.25% to Rs 1223.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 925.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1223.81925.39 32 OPM %12.729.83 -PBDT148.8264.85 129 PBT129.1746.93 175 NP83.7534.06 146

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 17:11 IST

