Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 145.89% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Triveni Engineering and Industries standalone net profit rises 150.23% in the June 2020 quarter
Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 72.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Triveni Engg spurts after strong fourth quarter earnings
Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up leads losers in 'B' group
Triveni Enterprises standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 32.25% to Rs 1223.81 croreNet profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 145.89% to Rs 83.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.25% to Rs 1223.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 925.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1223.81925.39 32 OPM %12.729.83 -PBDT148.8264.85 129 PBT129.1746.93 175 NP83.7534.06 146
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU