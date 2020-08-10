Libord Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Reported sales nil

Libord Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.08 -100 OPM %012.50 -PBDT00.05 -100 PBT00.05 -100 NP00.04 -100

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 17:00 IST

