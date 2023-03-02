Zydus Life gets final USFDA nod for Acyclovir cream

The drug maker has received final approval from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acyclovir Cream.

The said drug is equivalent to reference listed drug, Zovirax Cream.

Acyclovir belongs to a class of medications known as antivirals. Acyclovir cream is used to treat cold sores (fever blisters; blisters that are caused by a virus called herpes simplex) on the face or lips.

The product will be launched shortly in the US market. It will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad, India.

Acyclovir Cream had annual sales of $16.9 million in the United States (IQVIA MAT Dec. 2022).

As on 31 December 2022, the group now has 348 approvals and has so far filed over 440 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences is engaged in an integrated pharmaceutical company with business encompassing the entire value chain in the research, development, production, marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The product portfolio of the company includes active pharmaceutical ingredients [API] and human formulations.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 24.5% to Rs 622.90 crore on 17.9% rise in net sales to Rs 4,159.80 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip declined 1.12% to Rs 466.85 on the BSE.

