Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Swan Energy Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd and Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 September 2022.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd crashed 7.54% to Rs 269.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd lost 5.25% to Rs 226.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26151 shares in the past one month.

Brightcom Group Ltd tumbled 4.98% to Rs 35.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd slipped 4.41% to Rs 1.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd shed 4.33% to Rs 228.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85116 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)