Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries declined 13.64% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 152.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 137.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.152.44137.332.583.163.834.012.162.491.711.98

