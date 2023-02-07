Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.64% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 97.14% in the September 2022 quarter
Mahamaya Steel Industries posted highest-ever December sales growth of 36.22 per cent
Jindal Photo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
JSW Steel signs MoU to explore low-emission steel production
Tata Steel rises after Q3 business update; Neelachal Ispat Nigam commences operations
-
Sales rise 11.00% to Rs 152.44 croreNet profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries declined 13.64% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 152.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 137.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales152.44137.33 11 OPM %2.583.16 -PBDT3.834.01 -4 PBT2.162.49 -13 NP1.711.98 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU