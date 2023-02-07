JUST IN
Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.00% to Rs 152.44 crore

Net profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries declined 13.64% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 152.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 137.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales152.44137.33 11 OPM %2.583.16 -PBDT3.834.01 -4 PBT2.162.49 -13 NP1.711.98 -14

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:30 IST

