NRB Bearings standalone net profit declines 56.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.64% to Rs 212.69 crore

Net profit of declined 56.22% to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.64% to Rs 212.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 235.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.58% to Rs 98.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 81.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 940.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 830.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

212.69235.39940.21830.6312.2717.9417.5718.1822.2346.54157.99148.2914.3939.21126.14120.3111.7326.7998.7781.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)