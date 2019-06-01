NRB Bearings standalone net profit declines 56.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.64% to Rs 212.69 croreNet profit of NRB Bearings declined 56.22% to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.64% to Rs 212.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 235.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.58% to Rs 98.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 81.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 940.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 830.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales212.69235.39 -10 940.21830.63 13 OPM %12.2717.94 -17.5718.18 - PBDT22.2346.54 -52 157.99148.29 7 PBT14.3939.21 -63 126.14120.31 5 NP11.7326.79 -56 98.7781.91 21
