Amco India standalone net profit rises 30.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.63% to Rs 23.10 crore

Net profit of rose 30.95% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.63% to Rs 23.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.21% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 79.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

23.1019.1579.9367.992.16-1.412.733.570.580.381.562.310.470.310.681.200.550.420.761.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)