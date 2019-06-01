Amco India standalone net profit rises 30.95% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.63% to Rs 23.10 croreNet profit of Amco India rose 30.95% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.63% to Rs 23.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.21% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 79.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales23.1019.15 21 79.9367.99 18 OPM %2.16-1.41 -2.733.57 - PBDT0.580.38 53 1.562.31 -32 PBT0.470.31 52 0.681.20 -43 NP0.550.42 31 0.761.03 -26
