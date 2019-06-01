Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 2081.82% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 185.71% in the December 2018 quarter
UK competition watchdog to take a deeper look at Thermo Fisher Roper deal
Thermo Fisher Scientific participates in campaign against 'Hunger in India'
Vikram Phadnis' second film to deal with dementia
Biopic trend a result of mob behaviour: Vikram
-
Sales rise 32.99% to Rs 16.73 croreNet profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 2081.82% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.99% to Rs 16.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 89.32% to Rs 4.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.81% to Rs 58.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales16.7312.58 33 58.2448.61 20 OPM %23.678.98 -15.3710.51 - PBDT3.740.86 335 7.984.66 71 PBT3.260.45 624 6.163.11 98 NP2.400.11 2082 4.432.34 89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU