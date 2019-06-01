Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 2081.82% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 32.99% to Rs 16.73 crore

Net profit of (India) rose 2081.82% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.99% to Rs 16.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.32% to Rs 4.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.81% to Rs 58.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

16.7312.5858.2448.6123.678.9815.3710.513.740.867.984.663.260.456.163.112.400.114.432.34

