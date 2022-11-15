JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mehai Technology standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tulsyan NEC consolidated net profit rises 38.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.26% to Rs 252.05 crore

Net profit of Tulsyan NEC rose 38.32% to Rs 215.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 156.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 252.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 220.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales252.05220.60 14 OPM %2.09-4.84 -PBDT3.47-7.76 LP PBT-3.11-13.74 77 NP215.95156.12 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU