Tulsyan NEC consolidated net profit rises 38.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Tulsyan NEC rose 38.32% to Rs 215.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 156.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 252.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 220.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.252.05220.602.09-4.843.47-7.76-3.11-13.74215.95156.12

