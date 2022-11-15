Tulsyan NEC consolidated net profit rises 38.32% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 14.26% to Rs 252.05 croreNet profit of Tulsyan NEC rose 38.32% to Rs 215.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 156.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 252.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 220.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales252.05220.60 14 OPM %2.09-4.84 -PBDT3.47-7.76 LP PBT-3.11-13.74 77 NP215.95156.12 38
