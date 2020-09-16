Tulsyan NEC reports standalone net loss of Rs 76.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.04% to Rs 95.54 crore

Net Loss of Tulsyan NEC reported to Rs 76.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 39.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.04% to Rs 95.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 195.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.95.54195.12-15.546.80-70.22-33.57-76.56-39.78-76.56-39.78

