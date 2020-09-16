Tulsyan NEC reports standalone net loss of Rs 76.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aplaya Creations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Tulsyan NEC reports standalone net loss of Rs 88.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Thakral Services (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Benares Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 51.04% to Rs 95.54 croreNet Loss of Tulsyan NEC reported to Rs 76.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 39.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.04% to Rs 95.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 195.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales95.54195.12 -51 OPM %-15.546.80 -PBDT-70.22-33.57 -109 PBT-76.56-39.78 -92 NP-76.56-39.78 -92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU