Turnover in F&O segment declines

Nifty February 2019 at premium

The Nifty January 2019 traded at 10940, a premium of 27.75 points from the Nifty's closing of 10912.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 6.08 lakh crore compared with Rs 9.14 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 18.60 points or 0.17% to settle at 10,912.25.

Reliance Industries, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. February 2019 futures traded at 1295.50, compared with spot closing price of 1289.50. February 2019 futures traded at 285.20, compared with spot closing price of 284.10. February 2019 futures traded at 1031.05, compared with spot closing price of 1024.50.

The February 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 February 2019.

