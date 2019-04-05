Turnover in F&O segment declines

Nifty April at premium

The Nifty April 2019 traded at 11775, at premium of 109.05 points over the Nifty's closing of 11665.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 6.23 lakh crore compared with Rs 22.38 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 67.95 points or 0.59% to settle at 11,665.95.

(SBI), (RIL) and Housing Finance were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. SBI April 2019 futures traded at 320.40, compared with spot closing price of 317.70. RIL April 2019 futures traded at 1,367, compared with spot closing price of 1355.85. Housing Finance April 2019 futures traded at 914, compared with spot closing price of 906.80.

The April 2019 F&O contracts expire on 25 April 2019.

