Nifty April 2022 futures trades at premium

The Nifty April 2022 were at 17,546, a premium of 81.25 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,464.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 156.54 lakh crore compared with Rs 78.59 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 33.50 points or 0.19% to settle at 17,464.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.24% to 20.56.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts expired today, 31 March 2022. The April 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2022.

