Nifty April 2022 futures trades at premium; India VIX tumbles 10%

The Nifty April 2022 were at 17,737.95, a premium of 67.50 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,670.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 41.49 lakh crore compared with Rs 156.54 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 205.70 points or 1.18% to settle at 17,670.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 10.33% to 18.4350.

Infosys, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2022.

