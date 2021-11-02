Aditya Birla Capital jumps after Q2 PAT rises 43% YoY to Rs 377 cr

Aditya Birla Capital rose 4.67% to Rs 104.15 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 42.58% to Rs 376.90 crore on 22% increase in revenue to Rs 5961.45 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

The company said it delivered highest ever consolidated quarterly profit with strong growth across businesses. The consolidated revenue of the company includes that of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and Aditya Birla Wellness.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) rose 47.19% to Rs 529.25 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

The company's active customer base stood at 28 million (up 42% year on year) aided by focus on granular retail growth across all businesses.

The overall AUM across asset management, life insurance and health insurance businesses grew 24% year on year, to over Rs 3,70,290 crore.

The overall lending book (NBFC and housing finance) was reported at Rs 59,060 crore. The lending business raised over Rs 6,000 crore of long-term funds in H1 FY22.

The gross premium (across life and health insurance) for the half year grew 25% year on year to Rs 5,685 crore, reflecting the scale in insurance businesses.

The asset management business reported strong growth in assets under management with AAUM at Rs 3,12,025 crore, growing by 25% year on year.

Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)