TV18 Broadcast Ltd sees sustained buying

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 32.3, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.52% in last one year as compared to a 9.14% drop in NIFTY and a 12.22% drop in the Nifty Media.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 32.3, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 13144.35. The Sensex is at 44685.33, up 0.15%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has risen around 15.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1538.8, up 2.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 160.75 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

