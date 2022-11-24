AU Small Finance Bank Ltd up for fifth session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 633.1, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.32% in last one year as compared to a 4.82% jump in NIFTY and a 14.9% jump in the Nifty Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has gained around 10.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42729.1, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 635.05, up 1.74% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 6.32% in last one year as compared to a 4.82% jump in NIFTY and a 14.9% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 33.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

