Shree Cement emerges highest bidder for Datima Coal Mine Block

Shree Cement has emerged as the highest bidder for Datima Coal Mine Block, located in Surajpur Tehsil in Surguja District of State of Chattisgarh under 15th Tranche of Auction of coal block conducted by Ministry of Coal, Govt. of India on 27 February 2023.

The mine has geological reserves of 13.30 million tonnes. The official confirmation from Govt. of Chhattisgarh declaring Shree Cement as the winner of the above deposit is awaited.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 14:26 IST

