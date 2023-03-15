TVS Motor Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1041.2, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 70.77% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% rally in NIFTY and a 19.54% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1041.2, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 17052.85. The Sensex is at 57879.3, down 0.04%.TVS Motor Company Ltd has lost around 7.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12345.55, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1047.35, down 0.13% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd jumped 70.77% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% rally in NIFTY and a 19.54% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 36.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

