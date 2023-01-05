TVS Motor Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1019.95, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 57.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.02% rally in NIFTY and a 11.15% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1019.95, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 17926.3. The Sensex is at 60094.2, down 0.93%.TVS Motor Company Ltd has lost around 2.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12512.05, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1018.8, down 0.46% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 37.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

