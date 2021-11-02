TVS Motor Company Ltd Spurts 3.8%, S&P BSE Auto index Gains 1.37%

TVS Motor Company Ltd has added 23.13% over last one month compared to 8.91% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.7% rise in the SENSEX

TVS Motor Company Ltd gained 3.8% today to trade at Rs 695.8. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.37% to quote at 25937.8. The index is up 8.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Motors Ltd increased 2.75% and Ashok Leyland Ltd added 2.29% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 48.54 % over last one year compared to the 51.81% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

TVS Motor Company Ltd has added 23.13% over last one month compared to 8.91% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21346 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.86 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 697.2 on 02 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 445.6 on 22 Dec 2020.

