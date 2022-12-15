TVS Motor Company partners with Gameloft

To feature its flagship motorcycle, TVS Apache RR 310 in Gameloft's Asphalt 8

TVS Motor Company announced today its partnership with Gameloft for brands for Asphalt 8: Airborne featuring its flagship motorcycle, TVS Apache RR 310. It makes TVS Motor the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to bring a virtual racing experience of its motorcycle to Gameloft's Asphalt 8, one of the world's leading motor racing game.

This integration marks TVS Apache's foray into the world of gaming, extending its commitment to deliver an unparalleled racing experience to its 4.8 million+ customers, online as well as offline. It is in line with the growing interest for gaming amidst the racing enthusiasts and target audience for TVS Apache, making this integration another medium for the company to engage with enthusiasts across the world even when they are off their motorcycles.

