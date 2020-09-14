JUST IN
Business Standard

Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.11 crore

Net Loss of Typhoon Financial Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.11 0 OPM %54.5554.55 -PBDT-0.02-0.01 -100 PBT-0.02-0.01 -100 NP-0.01-0.01 0

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
