Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit declines 60.88% in the September 2022 quarter
Ucal Fuel Systems consolidated net profit declines 25.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.84% to Rs 244.87 crore

Net profit of Ucal Fuel Systems declined 25.77% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.84% to Rs 244.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 220.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales244.87220.93 11 OPM %9.9012.82 -PBDT20.4922.85 -10 PBT10.9612.68 -14 NP7.4310.01 -26

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 16:26 IST

