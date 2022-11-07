Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit rises 29.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.44% to Rs 151.66 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 29.80% to Rs 21.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.44% to Rs 151.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 118.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.151.66118.0817.0216.5531.7724.1727.6021.2021.7816.78

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)