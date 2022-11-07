JUST IN
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit declines 60.88% in the September 2022 quarter
Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit rises 29.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.44% to Rs 151.66 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 29.80% to Rs 21.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.44% to Rs 151.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 118.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales151.66118.08 28 OPM %17.0216.55 -PBDT31.7724.17 31 PBT27.6021.20 30 NP21.7816.78 30

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 16:26 IST

