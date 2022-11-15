Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit declines 85.02% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 26.82% to Rs 197.74 crore

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem declined 85.02% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 26.82% to Rs 197.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 270.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales197.74270.22 -27 OPM %2.3710.58 -PBDT20.2942.15 -52 PBT1.2526.94 -95 NP5.0833.91 -85

