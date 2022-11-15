Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit declines 85.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.82% to Rs 197.74 crore

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem declined 85.02% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 26.82% to Rs 197.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 270.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.197.74270.222.3710.5820.2942.151.2526.945.0833.91

