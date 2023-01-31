Hindustan Bio Sciences reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Bio Sciences reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

