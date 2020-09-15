Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit declines 37.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 87.71% to Rs 3.06 crore

Net profit of Uday Jewellery Industries declined 37.93% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 87.71% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.0624.9025.167.350.981.660.931.610.721.16

