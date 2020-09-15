JUST IN
Business Standard

Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit declines 37.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 87.71% to Rs 3.06 crore

Net profit of Uday Jewellery Industries declined 37.93% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 87.71% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.0624.90 -88 OPM %25.167.35 -PBDT0.981.66 -41 PBT0.931.61 -42 NP0.721.16 -38

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 07:55 IST

