Uddhav Thackeray loses control over Thane Municipal Corporation

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray faced major setback as 66 Shiv Sena corporators in the Thane Municipal Corporation switched sides on 7 July 2022 and joined the Eknath Shinde camp.

The media reported that on Wednesday (6 July 2022) night, the 66 rebel corporators met with new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his home.

The Thane corporation is the most important municipal corporation after Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

A large number of corporators leaving the party is seen as a big blow to Uddhav Thackeray considering the upcoming elections of municipal corporations, municipalities, and Zila Parishads in the state.

The Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on 29 June 2022, minutes after the Supreme Court of India refused to intervene with the Maharashtra Governor's direction for a trust vote.

A day after Thackeray resigned, Shinde, backed by 40 rebel Sena MLAs and Independents, took oath as the chief minister of the state, while senior BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as his deputy.

Shiv Sena broke the pre-poll alliance with BJP and joined hands with NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra after the 2019 assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)