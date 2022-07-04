Eknath Shinde Govt in Maharashtra wins the floor test

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Monday (4 July 2022) won the floor test in the state assembly.

The new BJP-Shiv Sena alliance bagged 164 votes in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly during the floor test.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA was able to secure only 99 votes.

The media reported that one Thackeray faction MLA, Santosh Bangar, joined the Shinde camp today. Another Thackeray camp MLA, Shyamsundar Shinde, also crossed over at the last minute.

The test of strength came a day after BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected the Assembly Speaker with a majority of 164 votes in the House.

The Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on 29 June 2022, minutes after the Supreme Court of India refused to intervene with the Maharashtra Governor's direction for a trust vote.

Shiv Sena broke the pre-poll alliance with BJP and joined hands with NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra after the 2019 assembly elections.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)