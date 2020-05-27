JUST IN
Axis Bank allots 1750 equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 1,750 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 26 May 2020, pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from Rs. 564,39,30,618 (282,19,65,309 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 564,39,34,118 (282,19,67,059 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 14:08 IST

