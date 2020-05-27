Board of BEML approves signing of MoU with MELCO for setting up a JV

JUST IN
Business Standard

At meeting held on 27 May 2020

The Board of BEML at its meeting held on 27 May 2020 has approved for signing a Memorardum of Understanding with M/s MELCO to study and decide on the possbility of setting up a Joint Venture Company between BEML and MELCO, for manufacture of certain propulsion systems and other railway electrical equipment utilized for Electric Multiple Units for Indian Metro Rail Projects, Indian Railway Projects and other products as well.

First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 15:08 IST

