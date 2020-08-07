UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 86.75% to Rs 16.75 croreNet loss of UFO Moviez India reported to Rs 33.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 86.75% to Rs 16.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 126.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16.75126.43 -87 OPM %-149.3722.57 -PBDT-25.8531.25 PL PBT-42.7213.53 PL NP-33.238.18 PL
