Ujjivan Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 257.00 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.22% to Rs 1039.64 croreNet profit of Ujjivan Financial Services reported to Rs 257.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 56.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.22% to Rs 1039.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 736.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1039.64736.20 41 OPM %72.5529.25 -PBDT476.81-50.64 LP PBT437.25-90.83 LP NP257.00-56.74 LP
