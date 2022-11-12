JUST IN
SJVN consolidated net profit rises 10.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.44% to Rs 878.48 crore

Net profit of SJVN rose 10.06% to Rs 445.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 404.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 878.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 882.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales878.48882.32 0 OPM %81.1269.25 -PBDT682.23639.84 7 PBT576.91537.51 7 NP445.44404.72 10

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:08 IST

