SJVN consolidated net profit rises 10.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.44% to Rs 878.48 crore

Net profit of SJVN rose 10.06% to Rs 445.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 404.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 878.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 882.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.878.48882.3281.1269.25682.23639.84576.91537.51445.44404.72

