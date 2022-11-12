Indokem standalone net profit rises 157.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.66% to Rs 29.22 crore

Net profit of Indokem rose 157.89% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.66% to Rs 29.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.29.2224.422.403.110.760.480.490.190.490.19

